Soviet soldiers graves
Soviet soldiers who fought in WWII still without proper burials

Russia has marked 70 years anniversary of entering the Second World War but decades after the battles have finished bodies of tens of thousands Soviet soldiers are still not found.

The volunteers who search for their remains get very little support from both government and Russia's citizens.

Maria Vassilieva of the Russian Service reports.

  • 23 Jun 2011
