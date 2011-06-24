Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
EU leaders urge Greek politicians to support new cuts
EU leaders have urged all Greek politicians to support new spending cuts and tax hikes.
The warning comes after they met in Brussels and agreed a second massive rescue package for Greece, if it adopts austerity measures.
They say there is no alternative if debt-laden Athens is to qualify for a second massive bail-out.
Gavin Hewitt reports.
24 Jun 2011
