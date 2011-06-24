Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L), EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy (C) and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
EU leaders urge Greek politicians to support new cuts

EU leaders have urged all Greek politicians to support new spending cuts and tax hikes.

The warning comes after they met in Brussels and agreed a second massive rescue package for Greece, if it adopts austerity measures.

They say there is no alternative if debt-laden Athens is to qualify for a second massive bail-out.

Gavin Hewitt reports.

  • 24 Jun 2011
