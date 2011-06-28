Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian convicted of treason in sleeper agent case
A former senior Russian intelligence officer, Alexander Poteyev, has been found guilty of betraying the names of 10 Russian sleeper agents.
A Moscow court convicted Mr Poteyev in absentia of treason and desertion, sentencing him to 25 years in jail.
He left Russia shortly before the sleeper agents were arrested a year ago and he is now believed to be in the United States.
Jonathan Josephs reports.
-
28 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-13937875/russian-convicted-of-treason-in-sleeper-agent-caseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window