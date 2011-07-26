Media player
Norway attacks: Breivik's father 'so shocked'
The father of Anders Behring Breivik, the man accused of the Norway attacks, has said it might have been better if his son had committed suicide, instead of killing so many people.
Former diplomat Jens Breivik, who now lives in France, said he was ''so shocked'' and would have no more contact with his son.
A total of 76 people died in the attacks on Friday.
Video courtesy of Norwegian TV2
