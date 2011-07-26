Anders Breivik's father, Jens Breivik
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Norway attacks: Breivik's father 'so shocked'

The father of Anders Behring Breivik, the man accused of the Norway attacks, has said it might have been better if his son had committed suicide, instead of killing so many people.

Former diplomat Jens Breivik, who now lives in France, said he was ''so shocked'' and would have no more contact with his son.

A total of 76 people died in the attacks on Friday.

Video courtesy of Norwegian TV2

  • 26 Jul 2011
Go to next video: EDL denies links to Norway gunman