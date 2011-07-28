Video

One of the survivors of Friday's shooting massacre on the Norwegian island of Utoeya has said the gunman claimed he was a police officer and tricked some of his victims into believing they were safe.

Speaking to the BBC's Jon Brain, Eyvind Brox said the ordeal was "like being in a horrible, horrible movie".

The shootings, and a bomb attack on government buildings in the capital, Oslo, left at least 76 people dead.

Anders Behring Breivik, a far-right extremist, admits carrying out the attacks.