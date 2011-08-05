Media player
Dutch pastor on 'believing in a God that does not exist'
The BBC's religious affairs correspondent Robert Pigott talks to Rev Klaas Hendrikse known in Holland as the "atheist pastor".
After writing a book called Believing in a God That Does Not Exist, disciplinary proceedings were taken against him by church authorites.
However he remained in his post as it was felt too many people in the Dutch Protestant Church held similar views.
A study by the Free University of Amsterdam found that one in six clergy in the Dutch Protestant Church were either agnostic or atheist.
05 Aug 2011
