Chirac 'not fit to stand trial', say doctors
Doctors treating the former French President Jacques Chirac, who is due to stand trial on Monday, say he is not fit to appear in court.
He has asked for his lawyers be allowed to represent him.
Mr Chirac, 78, faces charges of embezzlement and breach of trust relating to his time as mayor of Paris in the early 1990s. He denies any wrongdoing.
Hugh Schofield reports.
03 Sep 2011
