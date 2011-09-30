Media player
Close-up: 'The most Scottish place in Italy'
Wandering around the beautiful walled town of Barga in Tuscany, Italy, you may feel a very long way from Scotland - that is, until you hear the accents spoken by some of its residents.
Duncan Kennedy went to find out more about the place known by locals as "the most Scottish in Italy".
The Close-up series focuses on aspects of life in countries and cities around the world. What may seem ordinary and familiar to the people who live there can be surprising to those who do not.
30 Sep 2011
