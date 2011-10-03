Video

Amanda Knox and Raffaele Sollecito have been acquitted of the murder of UK student Meredith Kercher following a successful appeal in Perugia, Italy.

Miss Knox, 24, and her ex-boyfriend Mr Sollecito, 27, had spent nearly four years in jail since they were convicted of killing the 21-year-old, from London, in 2007.

American Miss Knox sobbed as the judge said the pair would walk free.

Luisa Baldini recalls the events leading up to Miss Knox and Mr Sollecito's acquittal.