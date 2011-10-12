Media player
Weapons for Brad Pitt film confiscated in Hungary
Nearly 100 guns which were to be used in Brad Pitt's World War Z film have been confiscated because they had not been properly deactivated.
The weapons arrived in Hungary, where filming is taking place, from London on Saturday. A weapons supervisor who is working on the film said that all the permits were in order.
World War Z is a big-budget horror film directed by Marc Forster and slated for release in 2012.
Will Grant reports.
12 Oct 2011
