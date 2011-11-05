Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Six killed in Italy flash floods
At least six people were killed when the Italian port city of Genoa was hit by flash floods during torrential rainfall.
Five of the victims, including two children, died when the lobby of an apartment block in which they had sought shelter flooded.
A woman was apparently crushed by cars being swept away by the water.
-
05 Nov 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window