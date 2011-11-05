Flood
Six killed in Italy flash floods

At least six people were killed when the Italian port city of Genoa was hit by flash floods during torrential rainfall.

Five of the victims, including two children, died when the lobby of an apartment block in which they had sought shelter flooded.

A woman was apparently crushed by cars being swept away by the water.

  • 05 Nov 2011
