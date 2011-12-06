Media player
Merkel arrives for Sarkozy eurozone talks
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Paris on Monday for crisis talks with French President Nicolas Sarkozy about the state of the eurozone.
BBC News asked two body language experts to analyse the non-verbal communication between the two leaders as they met.
