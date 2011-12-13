Media player
Norway faces butter shortage
Norwegians are facing a severe butter shortage which hinders them from baking traditional Christmas biscuits.
Butter has sold out in some shops partly as the result of a "low-carb" diet sweeping the Nordic nation which emphasises a higher intake of fats.
Sales suddenly soared by 20 per cent in October and 30 per cent in November.
Others blame a wet summer which reduced the quality of animal feed and cut milk production.
Deborah Basckin reports.
13 Dec 2011
