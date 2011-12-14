Video

Police in Belgium are trying to determine what motivated a local man to open fire on a busy marketplace in Liege, killing at least four people.

Nearly 125 people were wounded, some critically, when 33-year-old Nordine Amrani fired bullets and hurled grenades before killing himself.

Police have said he was known to them for previous drugs and firearms offences and acted alone in the attack.

Prime Minister Elio Di Rupo said it had been "an isolated case".

Matt Cole reports.