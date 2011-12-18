Russian President Dmitry Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev calls for change in Russia

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has called for political change in Russia, saying the current system has run its course.

He said the mass protests in Russia over recent parliamentary elections had not influenced his comments.

The BBC's Wendy Urquhart reports.

