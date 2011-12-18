Media player
Dmitry Medvedev calls for change in Russia
Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has called for political change in Russia, saying the current system has run its course.
He said the mass protests in Russia over recent parliamentary elections had not influenced his comments.
The BBC's Wendy Urquhart reports.
18 Dec 2011
