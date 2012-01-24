Turkish demonstrators in Paris
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Turkish fury over French Armenian genocide law

Turkey has reacted with anger after France passed a law making it an offence to deny that genocide was committed by Ottoman Turks against Armenians during World War I.

Armenia says that up to 1.5 million people died in 1915-16 as the Ottoman empire split. Turkey rejects the term genocide and says the number was much smaller.

Tom Esslemont reports

  • 24 Jan 2012