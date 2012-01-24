Media player
Turkish fury over French Armenian genocide law
Turkey has reacted with anger after France passed a law making it an offence to deny that genocide was committed by Ottoman Turks against Armenians during World War I.
Armenia says that up to 1.5 million people died in 1915-16 as the Ottoman empire split. Turkey rejects the term genocide and says the number was much smaller.
Tom Esslemont reports
24 Jan 2012
