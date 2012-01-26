Some of the former dictaor's personal belongings
Video

Nicolae Ceausescu's treasures to be auctioned

Official gifts and personal items belonging to the late Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu are being auctioned in Bucharest.

Ceausescu was overthrown during the 1989 anti-communist uprising and executed along with his wife Elena after a summary trial on Christmas Day, 1989.

It is the first public sale of Ceausescu memorabilia in a decade.

Tom Santorelli reports.

  • 26 Jan 2012