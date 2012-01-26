Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nicolae Ceausescu's treasures to be auctioned
Official gifts and personal items belonging to the late Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu are being auctioned in Bucharest.
Ceausescu was overthrown during the 1989 anti-communist uprising and executed along with his wife Elena after a summary trial on Christmas Day, 1989.
It is the first public sale of Ceausescu memorabilia in a decade.
Tom Santorelli reports.
-
26 Jan 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window