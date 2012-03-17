John Demjanjuk in 2011
Nazi camp guard John Demjanjuk dies in Germany

John Demjanjuk, who was found guilty for his role as a guard at a Nazi death camp in World War II, has died aged 91.

He had been sentenced in May 2011 by a German court to five years in prison, but was released pending an appeal.

He died of natural causes at a home for the elderly in Bavaria, Germany.

Rob Broomby reports.

  • 17 Mar 2012
