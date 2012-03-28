Video

Buckets of water have been thrown over women in Hungary, as part of an unusual annual ritual.

The Paloc community of Holloko were performing a rehearsal of the Easter water pouring ceremony.

Traditionally men and boys pour buckets of water on women and girls, or dunk them in watering troughs.

The men recite a poem to the women before the pouring, asking for their permission.

