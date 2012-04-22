Care providers and policemen walk on the site where two trains collided
Video

Dutch train crash: Woman dies of her injuries

A 68-year-old woman has died of injuries she suffered in a head-on collision between two trains near the Dutch city of Amsterdam on Saturday, officials have said.

In all, 117 people were hurt in the accident, which happened near Sloterdijk, to the west of the city.

Services were disrupted between Amsterdam and The Hague, and also to Schiphol airport.

Anna Holligan reports.

