Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage of Mladic entering Srebrenica played at trial
The war crimes trial of former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic has resumed, with the prosecution focusing on the Srebrenica massacre in 1995.
The court has been shown scenes of Gen Mladic triumphantly entering Srebrenica on 11 July 1995.
Gen Mladic is accused of orchestrating the killings of more than 7,000 Bosnian Muslim boys and men in the town.
The 70-year-old faces 11 charges, including genocide, in connection with the brutal 1992-95 Bosnian war.
-
17 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-18102216/footage-of-mladic-entering-srebrenica-played-at-trialRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window