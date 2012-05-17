Video

The war crimes trial of former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic has resumed, with the prosecution focusing on the Srebrenica massacre in 1995.

The court has been shown scenes of Gen Mladic triumphantly entering Srebrenica on 11 July 1995.

Gen Mladic is accused of orchestrating the killings of more than 7,000 Bosnian Muslim boys and men in the town.

The 70-year-old faces 11 charges, including genocide, in connection with the brutal 1992-95 Bosnian war.