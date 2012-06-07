Video

Greek prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for the spokesman of the far-right Golden Dawn party after he slapped a left-wing politician in the face on live television.

Ilias Kasidiaris, who was elected to Greece's parliament in last month's elections, was debating with two female politicians on a chat show.

Video footage shows him throwing a glass of water at one of the women.

When Communist party MP Liana Kanelli intervened, he slapped her in the face three times.

She told the BBC's PM programme how Mr Kasidiaris had raised his hand and "boxed" her in the face.

"He was quite provocative against my party, against the Communist party, so tension went up," she added.

FULL STORY: Far-right Greek MP in TV assault