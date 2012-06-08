Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Russian wildfire kills eight firefighters in southern Siberia
Russian officials say over 200 firefighters are currently fighting a wildfire in southern Siberia.
So far eight firefighters have died fighting the blaze in the remote republic of Tuva, which borders Mongolia.
Aziz Nuritoff reports.
-
08 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-18370431/russian-wildfire-kills-eight-firefighters-in-southern-siberiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window