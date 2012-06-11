Media player
Euro 2012: Croatian fans clash with police before match
Croatian football fans have clashed with riot police in the Polish city of Poznan.
The violence occurred on Sunday before the Euro 2012 match between Croatia and Ireland.
UEFA has already opened disciplinary proceedings against Russia, after fans allegedly attacked a group of stewards before the country's group match against the Czech Republic on Friday.
Mike Linstead reports.
11 Jun 2012
