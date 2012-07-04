Police at the scene
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Five killed in German gun siege in city of Karlsruhe

A gunman and four hostages have died after a siege in the German city of Karlsruhe, according to police.

The man, facing eviction for not paying his rent, had barricaded himself in his flat with the hostages.

Steve Evans reports from Berlin.

  • 04 Jul 2012