A new inflatable and translucent bubble-shaped hotel has appeared on the shores of the Baltic sea, some 150 kilometres south of the Estonian capital Tallinn.

Designed by French architect Pierre Stephane Dumas, the owners of the hotel have promised guests a completely different experience from a traditional overnight stay.

But with a 99 euro per-night price-tag, and with no en-suite facilities, it is unclear how many people will be paying a visit.

