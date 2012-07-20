Fires rage in Madeira
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fire rips through island of Madeira

Firefighters have been battling forest fires across the Portuguese island of Madeira for more than two days.

Dozens of people have abandoned their homes as the wildfires, which began on Wednesday, came close to settlements.

  • 20 Jul 2012
Go to next video: Fire sweeps Turkey skyscraper