A French swimmer who lost all his limbs in an electrocution accident has completed a swim to link five continents.

Using tailor-made flippers, Philippe Croizon crossed the icy waters of the Bering Strait - symbolizing the joining of Asia and the Americas - to complete his fifth and final stretch.

Croizon had all four limbs amputated in 1994, when a high-voltage power cable discharged through a metal ladder he was standing on.

He would have been killed instantly - but another massive electric charge snapped him back to life.

This footage from October 2011 shows Philippe Croizon preparing for his five-continent challenge.

