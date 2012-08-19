Officials at scene of blast
Police killed during funeral in Russia

There have been two violent incidents in the restive Russian North Caucusus. Eight police men have been killed in a bomb blast in Ingueshetia.

The policemen had been attending the funeral of a colleague when the explosion happened.

Earlier, in Dagestan, gunmen opened fire in a mosque.

Krupa Padhy reports.

