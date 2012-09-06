Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
France shootings: Three victims shot in head
Three of the four victims of a shooting in the French Alps were shot in the head, a French prosecutor has said.
A man, named by UK neighbours as Saad al-Hilli, 50, from Surrey, his wife, and his mother-in-law were found dead in a car near Lake Annecy. A French cyclist, found nearby, was also shot dead.
A daughter, four, hid in the car for eight hours before police found her. Another daughter was found near the car with serious injuries.
Jon Kay reports.
-
06 Sep 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window