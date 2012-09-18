Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Siberian zoo breeds the world's first Liliger
A zoo in Siberia has become home to the world's first Liliger.
Kiara's father is an African lion, and her mother is a liger - a cross between a lion and a tiger.
Komla Dumor reports.
-
18 Sep 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window