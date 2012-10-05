Members of the Franglaises cast on stage
Les Franglaises: French fun with old rock ballads

Not understanding the words in foreign pop and rock songs can be a problem for some French people.

Fortunately help is at hand for those who do not know their hoochie-coochie from their honky-tonk.

In a new Paris show called Les Franglaises, well-known English songs are given a Gallic makeover to render them (in theory) more intelligible.

