Chechen doctor turned cellar into makeshift war hospital
After his local hospital was destroyed in the fighting between Russian troops and Chechen separatists, Dr Khassan Baiev set up a makeshift operating theatre in his own cellar.
Despite the constant risk of bombing and his house being shelled twice, he remained there for two years, risking his life to treat both the Chechen and Russian wounded.
He spoke to the BBC's Steve Rosenberg about his experiences, and about the shortage of doctors facing Chechnya.
07 Oct 2012
