Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Costa Concordia: Captain faces wreck survivors
The captain of a cruise ship that sank off the coast of Tuscany, killing 32 people, has appeared before an Italian court.
Francesco Schettino is accused of multiple manslaughter charges as well as abandoning the Costa Concordia before the ship was evacuated.
One of his lawyers, Francesco Pepe, said the captain did not want to deflect blame, but that it was in his interest that the truth came out.
The BBC's Alan Johnston reports from Italy.
-
15 Oct 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window