Video

The captain of a cruise ship that sank off the coast of Tuscany, killing 32 people, has appeared before an Italian court.

Francesco Schettino is accused of multiple manslaughter charges as well as abandoning the Costa Concordia before the ship was evacuated.

One of his lawyers, Francesco Pepe, said the captain did not want to deflect blame, but that it was in his interest that the truth came out.

The BBC's Alan Johnston reports from Italy.