L'Aquila quake scientists jailed

In Italy, a group of six scientists and a government official have been sentenced to six years each in prison over the 2009 earthquake in L'Aquila.

A regional court found them guilty of manslaughter, after prosecutors said they gave falsely reassuring statement before the earthquake which killed 309 people.

Alan Johnston reports from Rome.

  • 22 Oct 2012