Mozart's piano is heard in concert in Vienna

A rare performance featuring one of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's favourite pianos has taken place in Vienna, after the instrument was returned to the city following a 200-year absence.

The composer used to have the piano carried through the city to concert venues, and brought back to his home afterwards.

Pianist Alexander Melnikov and Mozarteum Foundation Director Ulrich Leisinge described what it meant to them.

