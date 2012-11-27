Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Video of Oslo bomber Breivik planting device aired on NRK
CCTV footage showing the moment Anders Behring Breivik 's bomb exploded in Oslo has been aired in a documentary on Norway's NRK TV network.
Breivik is seen getting out of the car in a security guard's uniform, and walking away briskly.
Hakon Haugsbo the documentary presenter told the BBC the footage is an important record of events.
-
27 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-20518303/video-of-oslo-bomber-breivik-planting-device-aired-on-nrkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window