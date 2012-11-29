Video

A French court has cleared US airline Continental of criminal responsibility for the July 2000 crash of a Concorde in Paris, but the company will still have to pay 1m euros in compensation.

Thursday's ruling came two years after another French court blamed the airline for the crash - said to have been caused by a piece of metal left on the runway after falling from a Continental jet.

The Air France Concorde burst into flames and crashed into nearby buildings after it took off from Charles de Gaulle airport, killing all 109 people on board and four hotel workers.

