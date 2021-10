The European Union is being presented with the 2012 Nobel Peace Prize at a ceremony in Oslo.

The EU faces severe economic problems but is being honoured for bringing peace and democracy to Europe after two world wars.

The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Thorjorn Jagland, will present the prize.

The prize money of 930,000 euros ($1.25 million) will be given to projects that help children in war zones, with the EU matching the amount.