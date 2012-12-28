Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Retired US General Norman Schwarzkopf dies aged 78
Retired US General Norman Schwarzkopf, known as Stormin' Norman, has died aged 78 in Florida.
Gen Schwarzkopf was commander of coalition forces in the first Gulf War in 1990-91.
The US-led coalition drove Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's forces out of Kuwait.
Richard Galpin reports.
-
28 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-20855725/retired-us-general-norman-schwarzkopf-dies-aged-78Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window