Retired US General Norman Schwarzkopf
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Retired US General Norman Schwarzkopf dies aged 78

Retired US General Norman Schwarzkopf, known as Stormin' Norman, has died aged 78 in Florida.

Gen Schwarzkopf was commander of coalition forces in the first Gulf War in 1990-91.

The US-led coalition drove Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein's forces out of Kuwait.

Richard Galpin reports.

  • 28 Dec 2012