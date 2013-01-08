Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dutch try heated cycle tracks and glow in the dark roads
A team of Dutch designers is pioneering technology to make winter journeys even safer for and more attractive to cyclists.
Reflective crystals make lines in the road more visible in poor light, while other roads are getting underground heating.
Anna Holligan reports from Zwolle.
08 Jan 2013
