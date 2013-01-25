Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Should we build new cities at sea?
As the world faces up to the threat of rising sea levels, could building new cities entirely out at sea offer an alternative way of living?
That is the idea being tested in the Netherlands where huge swathes of land already lie below sea level.
Architects are creating prototype neighbourhoods of sustainable floating houses which could withstand future flooding.
Anna Holligan has been to see the technology and find out if it could work in other countries too.
Video journalist: Jens van Pieterson
-
25 Jan 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window