Video

In Ireland, thousands of women who were sent to Magdalene laundries between the 1920s and 1990s are waiting to hear the extent of the Irish government's involvement.

Girls considered "troubled" or what were then called "fallen women" were sent to the Catholic-run workhouses by families or the courts.

Maureen Sullivan was sent to a Magdalene laundry in New Ross, County Wexford, at the age of 12. She said the women there were treated "worse than prisoners".