Giovanna Chirri
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pope resignation: How Ansa's Giovanna Chirri broke news

When the Pope announced he would be stepping down from his position, it was in Latin.

Giovanna Chirri, from Italian news agency Ansa, was the only journalist listening who understood what he was actually saying.

Her knowledge of Latin led to a world exclusive on the news of the Pope's resignation.

The BBC's Jon Sopel spoke to her.

  • 12 Feb 2013
Go to next video: How Catholics reacted across globe