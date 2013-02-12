Georg Ratzinger
Pope's brother: Resignation decision took 'a few months'

Pope Benedict XVI has been evaluating himself for "a few months", the pontiff's brother has said.

Georg Ratzinger told the BBC the Pope had come to the conclusion that "his strengths have deteriorated" and the role of Pope requires "a person who has full capacity".

The Pope said on Monday he would resign after nearly eight years as the head of the Catholic Church because he was too old to continue at the age of 85.

