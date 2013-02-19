Media player
Nestle removes beef pasta meals after finding horsemeat
Nestle, the world's biggest food company, has removed beef pasta meals from shelves in Italy and Spain after tests revealed traces of horse DNA.
The Swiss-based firm has halted deliveries of products containing meat from a German supplier.
A spokesman for the company said levels of horse DNA were very low, but above 1%.
Stephen Evans reports.
