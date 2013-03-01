Video

Some of Berlin's most famous artworks - the murals painted on what used to be the "death strip" of the eastern Berlin Wall - are under threat from land developers.

Shortly after Communism collapsed, artists from all over the world arrived and covered the remaining sections of the Wall with paintings depicting their ideas of freedom.

But the remaining Wall is on prime development land and one section has already been taken down.

Stephen Evans spoke to some of the people opposing the destruction and development.