Tank and car trapped in snow
Hungary snow strands 10,000 motorway drivers

Tanks have been deployed to reach snowbound motorists in Hungary as cold weather causes transport chaos across central Europe.

T-72 battle tanks trundled along icy roads, while thousands of people waited in cars on the M1 motorway from Budapest to Vienna.

Many had been stuck on the road since Thursday evening.

  • 16 Mar 2013