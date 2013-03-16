Media player
'N-word' sparks German literary censorship debate
A publisher in Germany is to remove the offensive 'n-word' from one of its children's books, following a complaint from a parent.
Die Kleine Hexe (The Little Witch) by Otfried Preussler features the word 'der Neger', which means 'negro', but can also mean the offensive version of the word.
The decision has sparked a heated national debate about censorship in literature.
Stephen Evans reports from Berlin.
16 Mar 2013
