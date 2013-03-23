Cyprus lawmakers vote on key bills aimed at securing a broader bailout package from international creditors
Cyprus MPs in key bailout talks

MPs in Cyprus have voted to restructure the island's banks - one of several measures to ease a financial crisis that has hit eurozone confidence.

They have also approved a "national solidarity fund" and capital controls to prevent a bank run.

Cyprus needs to raise 5.8bn euros (£4.9bn; $7.5bn) to qualify for a 10bn-euro bailout.

